Edinburgh ranked top city for tech salaries and investment

Companies from Edinburgh and Glasgow have raised a combined £115 million of investment so far in 2022, according to figures calculated by Dealroom and analysed for the UK’s Digital Economy Council.

Alongside the tech investment coming into the country, another driver of its success is that Scotland has the highest regional salary at £49,288 outside of London and the south-east of England, with Edinburgh having the highest average advertised salary of £58,405.

News of Scotland’s tech industry going from strength to strength in 2022 came as UK digital minister Chris Philp announced figures which showed that the wider UK sector is worth $1 trillion (£762 billion) in value, becoming only the third in the world to ever reach this landmark valuation.

Philp said: “Our tech industry has gone from strength to strength, overtaking the rest of Europe and entering the history books as the third country ever to reach this milestone. We’re working hard to make the UK the best place in the world to found, grow or float tech businesses - whether they’re early-stage start-ups or global innovators - ensuring they have the best talent, investment and regulation to thrive.”

The UK’s digital economy is now worth more than double that of Germany’s and almost five times larger than France and Sweden according to the data by Dealroom analysed for the Digital Economy Council.

