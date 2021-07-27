Edinburgh rental agency with almost 300 properties on books acquired by rival

CEO of Braemore Andrew Seldon (wearing jacket) with Broughton Property Management vendors, Isobel Young and Duncan McDonald. Picture: Simon Williams

The deal, on undisclosed terms, sees Broughton’s team of six staff, and its portfolio of 290 rental properties, transfer into Braemore’s branch on the city’s Morningside Road. It had been based on Broughton Street in the east end of the city centre.

Braemore chief executive Andrew Seldon said: “This is a great opportunity for Braemore, allowing us to extend our footprint in Edinburgh and further progress our ambition of being the number one agency in the region.

“We inherit a prime portfolio of properties, ranging from modern city flats to leafy detached homes across all of Edinburgh’s most sought-after areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is a great people fit too, as we welcome a team brimming with the same local knowledge, industry insight, and high customer service standards on which we pride ourselves.”

He added: “Between both home-grown success stories, we pool almost half a century of Edinburgh expertise in meeting the needs of tenants and landlords, sellers and buyers.

“This creates a strong platform on which to innovate and strengthen our customer service, as well as expand further through more acquisitions in and around the capital.

“As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, this acquisition is a timely signal of our continued confidence in Edinburgh and its all-year-round appeal as a place to live, work, study and holiday.”

Braemore is part of the Edinburgh-based Lomond group of residential letting and sales agencies across England and Scotland, and is the sister agency of fellow Scottish chain Stonehouse, which operates out of Aberdeen and the surrounding district.

A message from the Editor: