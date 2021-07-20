Shoppers were desperate to be the first to get into Primark this morning

On Monday (April 26), after four months of strict lockdown rules, the country moved from Level 4 to Level 3 of the Scottish Government’s five tiers of restrictions.

Across the Capital early morning shoppers queued outside shops eagerly awaiting their reopening.

On Princes Street, Primark welcomed its first bargain hunters back at 7.30am, with queues continuing throughout the day as far as the eye could see.

Security guards were on hand to control numbers and make sure social distancing guidelines were properly followed.

Zara was another popular stop for early morning shoppers with a crowd of over 40 patiently waiting for the store to open promptly at 9am.

We’re just really excited to be speaking to people again

Queues were also spotted at Lush on Edinburgh’s Princes Street and manager Alan Brown said staff had been looking forward to welcoming back customers.

He said: “We’re just really excited to be speaking to people again after such a long time. We’ve been preparing for the last few weeks with lots of training, with the shop, getting all the new products out as well.”

With restrictions lifted, it wasn’t just the retail sector able to welcome customers back.

Hundreds of hospitality venues across the Capital have been able to invite delighted guests back in.

Shoppers queued outside Primark on Princes Street as early as 7:30am.

It’s great to be open

Graham Bucknall, co-owner of The Bridge Inn, Ratho said that his first table of three regulars came in at 11am to celebrate with three pints of Tennents.

He said: “We shut our doors on Christmas Eve and here we are reopening four months and a day later. We have worked in glorious sunshine these last few weeks getting everything organised, so sure enough today has been windy and pretty cold. But at least the rain has stayed away for now.

“Our first table of three regulars was at 11am and celebrated with three pints of Tennents. The second table to arrive ordered a bottle of champagne before they had even sat down. And then it has been just well-paced ever since.

Hospitality venues in the Capital were also able to welcome back visitors for a drink outdoors.

“It’s great to be open. And I never want to go through the last few months ever again.”

