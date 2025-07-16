Edinburgh restaurant makes UK top 100 debut

An Edinburgh restaurant has earned its place on The Good Food Guide’s UK-wide list of ‘100 Best Local Restaurants 2025’, just five months after its launch.

Chef Barry Bryson opened the doors to his first independent fish restaurant on Edinburgh’s waterfront at the Shore in Leith in February. Since then, he has quickly established ‘Barry Fish’ as one of the city’s most popular dining venues for local diners and visitors by showcasing the best fish and seafood from Scotland.

Now in its 15th year, The Good Food Guide Awards spotlight brilliant, independently run venues that define affordable and accessible dining across Britain. Nearly 60,000 public nominations have poured in from diners eager to champion their favourite spots.

The Guide’s anonymous inspectors criss-crossed the country to put these nominations to the test, revealing how Britain really eats in 2025.

Barry Fish has earned its place on the Good Food Guide 2025

At Barry Fish, diners can enjoy views directly into the open plan working kitchen from the pass, as well as out over the Water of Leith from the comfort of the restaurant.

The newly launched Barry Fish summer menu now features whole lemon sole with shrimps, greens and sauce vermouth; barbecued monkfish brochettes with pickled beetroot and dill dressing; and Swanfield Royale – roast chicken, pancetta, cider and chestnut mushrooms baked in a pie with a big green salad and rouille.

Firm favourites still include shelled half lobster with smoked fish agnolotti, brown butter sauce and pickled fennel; Barry Fish pastrami with aioli, capers and dried grapes; ceviche of sea bream with orange, pickled fennel, red onion and cardamom; as well as octopus, whipped feta and a blood orange dressing.

Chef Barry Bryson said: “This is a huge achievement and honour for our small team just months after launching Barry Fish at our new home on the Shore in Leith.

“Being on The Good Food Guide’s UK-wide list of ‘100 Best Local Restaurants 2025’ so soon after opening is a real testament to the support of my suppliers, my team and the customers who have been on the journey with me. Barry Fish is an ongoing collaboration between me and them.”

Barry added: “Our ethos is simple. The best ingredients we can get, cooked with skill and passion in a welcoming warm environment. There is no formality at Barry Fish other than the love and respect that we have for what we do.”

Since opening in February, Barry Fish has achieved over 250 five-star reviews on Google and has secured significant UK-wide recognition and acclaim in specialist food and travel media, including Condé Nast Traveller (Best Restaurants in Edinburgh) and The Times.

The ‘Barry’ in ‘Barry Fish’ is taken from the Scottish word for ‘good’ with the website tagline - Barry, a Scottish word for good, also a man’s name.

Barry Fish is open for dinner Tuesday to Saturday from 5.30pm. The Big Snacks menu is served during the day Thursday to Saturday, 12pm to 2.30pm; and evenings Tuesday to Saturday, 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Barry Fish is located at 62 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh. The Shore area of Leith is already known as Edinburgh’s foodie hotpot - home to the Michelin-starred The Kitchin by Tom Kitchin, Restaurant Martin Wishart and Heron.

For more information on Chef Barry Bryson, his new restaurant ‘Barry Fish’ and to make a booking, go to www.barryfish.co.uk or call 0131 6250 000

Follow Barry Fish on Instagram at www.instagram.com/barryfishrestaurant

Follow Chef Barry Bryson on Instagram www.instagram.com/chefbarrybryson and Facebook www.facebook.com/chef.caterer.edinburgh

For more information on the Good Food Guide, go to www.thegoodfoodguide.co.uk