Edinburgh restaurant partners with Irish brewers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

RIO is currently the only venue within Edinburgh to serve the hand-crafted creamy stout with hints of chocolate and coffee roasted notes. Forged has quickly become a favourite among diners as the restaurant’s best-selling product on draught, with guests visiting for both the Brazilian meats and the Irish stout.

The popular steak restaurant opened in the capital earlier this month, serving unlimited cuts of exquisite meats and a salad bar of authentic Brazilian food in a traditional Rodizio style within Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RIO opened its doors after a launch party where the stout was served in the city for the first time. In a show of support for the restaurant group, Conor McGregor lent his UFC Championship belt to RIO for the opening night for guests to admire and pose with for photos.

Raising a glass of Irish stout to the RIO Brazilian Steakhouse

McGregor later reposted the announcement of the Forged and RIO partnership to a staggering 47.2 million followers on his personal Instagram, @thenotoriousmma

Rodrigo Grassi, co-owner of RIO Brazilian Steakhouse, said: “RIO and Forged are both brands that share a strong sense of heritage. We are proud to partner with Forged Irish Stout as their flagship seller within the Scottish capital, and we know our guests will be happy to experience the stout that pairs perfectly with our exquisite range of meats and Brazilian bites.”

Doug Leddin, chief marketing officer at Forged Irish Stout, said: “At Forged, our commitment to quality is unquestionable, as is the team at RIO’s. Setting up a collaboration when both are entering the Edinburgh market for the first time was a no-brainer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To see our stout as the top selling draught is just fantastic. The response has exceeded expectations and confirms the RIO and Forged partnership as a solid success, one which we are incredibly proud to be a part of and hope to be longstanding.”