Edinburgh restaurants make Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards shortlist

Uber Eats has unveiled the regional shortlist for its UK and Ireland Restaurant of the Year awards, including two restaurants based in Edinburgh and two with establishments in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Earlier this year, the public nominated some of their favourite local spots across the UK and Ireland and today the shortlist has been revealed, representing the highest rated and most popular restaurants that each area has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nine-restaurant shortlist for Scotland includes Razzo Pizza Napoletana at Great Junction Street in Leith and Jimmy's Express Chinese restaurant at South Bridge. As well as Buck’s Bar which has a restaurant in Glasgow and at Grindlay Street in Edinburgh, and Mother India which also has restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh’s Old Town. Razzo Pizza, which opened in 2019, is a Neapolitan-style restaurant offering hand-crafted pizzas with premium toppings. Jimmy’s Express opened its doors in 2022 and is led by head chef Sam Shum from Hong Kong, who brings 45 years of experience.

Jimmy's Express Chinese restaurant at South Bridge and Razzo Pizza Napoletana at Great Junction Street in Leith have made the Scottish shortlist of nine for the Uber Eats UK Restaurant of the Year Awards.

Also on the Scotland shortlist are Big Manny's in Aberdeen and Glasgow restaurants Yippon, Charcoals, Damasqino and Salt & Chilli Oriental.

The full list of finalists are located across 10 regions in the UK and Ireland and represent over 33 different cuisine types, highlighting the true diversity of the restaurant industry. Edinburghers are now invited to vote for their favourite local restaurant, with voting closing on August 19 and the national finalists being announced in September.

Uber Eats is offering £200,000 for the national finalists, with the crowned Restaurant of the Year taking home £100,000 to invest in their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Price, general manager UK and Northern Europe at Uber Eats said “The shortlisted restaurants from Scotland are all high-street favourites and are brilliant examples of the talent, hard work and passion that goes into running a successful restaurant. The awards are about championing industry trailblazers and we are delighted to be spotlighting these fantastic Scottish restaurants.”

The restaurants that receive the most votes in their region will be invited to a judging day in London, where they will cook for and meet industry experts including returning judge Bake Off’s Prue Leith and chef and television presenter Monica Galetti.

Monica Galetti said: “Over many years working in professional kitchens such as Mere and Le Gavroche I’ve witnessed first-hand the levels of hard work, dedication and passion that go into running a restaurant business. I’m excited to be part of the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards 2023 and to see what these independent restaurants bring to the table, and to meet some of the great minds behind the UK’s favourite meals.”

Dame Prue Leith said: “I’m delighted to work with Uber Eats to crown their Restaurant of the Year again this year. Last year, we got to see all the hard work and effort these businesses go to for their customers and spotlight some extraordinary people, stories and restaurants. This year, I’m once again looking forward to discovering the next big thing in the restaurant industry, and of course to eating some amazing food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad