Edinburgh roofing firm invests in next generation with local trainee appointment

An expanding Edinburgh-based roofing contractor has strengthened its commitment to nurturing home-grown talent with the appointment of a new trainee surveyor.

Apex Roofing Contracts, which delivers roofing solutions across the capital and beyond, has welcomed 22-year-old Ollie O’Neill from Buckstone as its latest recruit, as part of its strategy to invest in the future of the industry.

Ollie joins the firm as a Junior Surveyor, working alongside Apex’s team of senior surveyors on site inspections and roofing surveys throughout Edinburgh. He is also gaining hands-on experience in project management through his office-based work, giving him a well-rounded view of the trade.

“This is exactly the opportunity I was looking for,” said Ollie. “I’ve always had a strong interest in surveying and construction management, and Apex Roofing Contracts has given me the chance to develop my career in a hands-on role. I love the balance between being out on site and working in the office—seeing how everything comes together behind the scenes.”

Ollie O'Neill, Trainee Surveyor at Apex Roofing Contracts

Ollie’s path into the construction industry has been anything but straightforward. After leaving school at 16 to pursue a joinery pre-apprenticeship, a serious bike accident forced him to take nearly a year out. He later gained experience in borehole drilling and even spent time in the finance sector, but always hoped to return to construction.

Apex Roofing Contracts, which employs a growing team in Edinburgh, sees Ollie’s appointment as part of a wider plan to secure the next generation of skilled professionals.

Scott Ramage, Contracts Director at Apex Roofing Contracts, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ollie to the team. Recruitment and training are key priorities for us, and we’re committed to bringing in ambitious young people who want to build careers in the sector. We’re looking forward to supporting Ollie’s development as our business continues to grow.”

Apex Roofing Contracts is currently delivering projects across Edinburgh and the surrounding areas, with demand for its services increasing. The company says that attracting and developing young talent like Ollie is essential to ensure its long-term success.