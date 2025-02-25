Edinburgh roofing specialist expands city centre office amid strong growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-established Edinburgh roofing contractor has expanded its presence in the city centre by doubling the size of its Dundas Street office, following a period of sustained growth in both residential and commercial projects.

Apex Roofing Contracts has taken over and fully refurbished the lower floor of its existing premises, creating additional capacity to support its expanding team and increasing demand for its specialist services.

The investment comes as the company secures a growing number of commercial contracts, including phased re-roofing projects and recurring maintenance service packages.

Contracts Director Scott Ramage said the expansion marks a significant milestone for the business. “Having this additional space allows us to enhance our operations, create clear divisions within our organisation, support our teams more effectively, and generate new employment opportunities, particularly for trainees looking to build a career in the roofing industry.”

Founded in 2008, Apex Roofing Contracts has become one of the most trusted and well-resourced roofing specialists in the central belt. With a direct workforce of more than 30 people, supported by around 15 subcontracting squads, the company delivers a wide range of roofing projects, from residential repairs and replacements to large-scale commercial over-cladding schemes.

The expansion reflects wider trends in Edinburgh’s roofing sector, where demand for both residential and commercial services remains strong. With increased office space and investment in technology and sustainability, Apex Roofing Contracts is positioning itself to meet future demand while maintaining its city-centre presence.

As an approved contractor for the City of Edinburgh Council, Apex Roofing Contracts has played a key role in maintaining and restoring some of the city's most historic buildings. Holding specialist accreditations for working on listed properties, the company ensures projects meet the highest conservation standards.

The business also operates a fleet of 16 vehicles, including a growing number of fully electric surveying vehicles, which are charged using the company’s own city-centre charging stations. This investment in sustainable practices is part of its broader strategy to enhance efficiency and reduce its environmental impact.

“With our expanded base and experienced workforce, we are well-positioned to continue delivering high-quality roofing solutions across the region, with a focus on continued growth, both locally and nationally,” added Ramage.