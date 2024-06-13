Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New restaurant bringing a taste of Mexico and Japan to Edinburgh

A new Pacific-fusion bar and restaurant will enter Edinburgh’s hospitality scene this summer, when it opens at Hanover Street next month.

The Bow Hospitality group is set to open its 12th venue - its first in Edinburgh, with the launch of Cabo in July. Inspired by the lifestyle and culture of the party peninsula in Mexico, Cabo will bring a taste of the Pacific coast to Scotland.

Operating seven days a week from lunch until late, Cabo will take over the former Superico site on 99 Hanover St. After several years of finding the perfect location in the Capital, the new 70-seater bar and restaurant will launch late summer and offer all day casual dining complete with a late night bar.

An artist's impression of how the inside of the new Cabo restaurant will look when it opens in Edinburgh next month. | sUB

With a modern approach to the menu, diners will feast on a Baja Californian fusion of Japanese and Mexican imaginative dishes. From ceviche sharing platters to hand-pressed soft shell tacos and 60 day dry-aged Millers of Speyside Scotch steak, the restaurant’s owners say there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Having recently been awarded the Multi-Operator Award at The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2024, Ryan Bowman, director of Bow Hospitality, said: “We are extremely excited to expand to the Capital and to show Edinburgh what we are all about.

“We are passionate about providing unique, innovative, and memorable dining experiences, and we are confident that Cabo will be a total hit, with the marriage of two much-loved cuisines, beautiful cocktails and live entertainment set against colour interiors.

“We’re ready to push the boundaries of exciting dining and memorable days out this summer.”

Another artist's impression of the new Cabo restaurant at Hanover Street, Edinburgh, due to open in July. Photos from Atomic10. | Atomic10

Currently undergoing a complete transformation, the venue’s interiors are drawing on inspiration from the beachy city of Cabo San Lucas, and will reflect the stunning sea cliffs of its namesake, with nods to the iconic El Arco throughout with a striking portrait drawn by artist and interior design studio, JA!COCO!.

Live DJs will be also on hand to transport you to a holiday state of mind from Thursdays to Sundays, alongside exquisitely curated cocktails from the bespoke bar, which has a live sushi-making station for immersive dining.