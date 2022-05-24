At the weekend, it was announced that the former BhS store in Princes Street is set to have new life breathed into it by Frasers Group-owned Flannels.
Here is a look at some of the other major brands which have opened stores in Edinburgh’s city centre in the last year or so.
1. The brands which have opened
Photo: Rhoda Morrison
2. Calvin Klein
In July, it was announced that Calvin Klein would be opening a new store at the St James Quarter in Edinburgh.
Photo: Rhoda Morrison
3. Aeronautica Militare
Aeronautica Militare, which specialises in premium clothing and accessories, opened its Edinburgh store just last month.
Photo: Rhoda Morrison
4. Nordic Outdoor
The Nordic Outdoor store in the St James Quarter is one of the brand's newest shops and was designed with help from Edinburgh-based design agency Four-By-Two.
Photo: Rhoda Morrison