Edinburgh shopping: 12 of the biggest brands which have moved into the city centre after announcement that new Flannels store to open in former BhS on Princes Street

In recent years, Edinburgh’s high street has been given a new lease of life, with various clothing and luxury brands having moved into the Capital.

By Rhoda Morrison
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 2:20 pm

At the weekend, it was announced that the former BhS store in Princes Street is set to have new life breathed into it by Frasers Group-owned Flannels.

Here is a look at some of the other major brands which have opened stores in Edinburgh’s city centre in the last year or so.

1. The brands which have opened

These are some of the brands which have opened in Edinburgh city centre in the last year

Photo: Rhoda Morrison

2. Calvin Klein

In July, it was announced that Calvin Klein would be opening a new store at the St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

Photo: Rhoda Morrison

3. Aeronautica Militare

Aeronautica Militare, which specialises in premium clothing and accessories, opened its Edinburgh store just last month.

Photo: Rhoda Morrison

4. Nordic Outdoor

The Nordic Outdoor store in the St James Quarter is one of the brand's newest shops and was designed with help from Edinburgh-based design agency Four-By-Two.

Photo: Rhoda Morrison

EdinburghBHSFrasers Group
