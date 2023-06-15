News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh shops: New bargain store Pound and Beyond arrives at former Next unit in Princes Street

Former flagship store in Edinburgh city centre had been empty for two years
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 15th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

The former Next retail unit on Princes Street has finally been opened again, two years after the fashion outlet relocated to St James Quarter.

Pound and Beyond, which is two bargain stores in one, opened in the iconic unit on the Princes Street block between Castle Street and Frederick Street last week. The new shop occupies the ground floor level of the former Next store, which was the fashion outlet’s premier Edinburgh shop for years.

The upper floors of the former Next and Zara stores are set to be converted into a luxury £100 million rooftop hotel, expected to open in 2026.

The former Next unit on Princes Street has been taken on by bargain store Pound and Beyond.
Next wasn’t the only retail outlet to leave Edinburgh’s former premier shopping destination in recent years, with many big brand High Street stores shutting their doors on Princes Street, including Debenhams, Zara, Top Shop, Jenners, Frasers and New Look. With shops more likely to open up at the modern St James Quarter shopping centre at the east end of Princes Street which opened in 2021.

Hopefully the opening of Pound and Beyond, along with the return of HMV last year, will kick-start a renaissance for Princes Street in the years ahead.

