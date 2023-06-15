The former Next retail unit on Princes Street has finally been opened again, two years after the fashion outlet relocated to St James Quarter.

Pound and Beyond, which is two bargain stores in one, opened in the iconic unit on the Princes Street block between Castle Street and Frederick Street last week. The new shop occupies the ground floor level of the former Next store, which was the fashion outlet’s premier Edinburgh shop for years.

The upper floors of the former Next and Zara stores are set to be converted into a luxury £100 million rooftop hotel, expected to open in 2026.

The former Next unit on Princes Street has been taken on by bargain store Pound and Beyond.

Next wasn’t the only retail outlet to leave Edinburgh’s former premier shopping destination in recent years, with many big brand High Street stores shutting their doors on Princes Street, including Debenhams, Zara, Top Shop, Jenners, Frasers and New Look. With shops more likely to open up at the modern St James Quarter shopping centre at the east end of Princes Street which opened in 2021.