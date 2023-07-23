News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh shops: The Vintage Scene clothing store to move into former Rose Street bootmakers

Rose Street shop to get new tenants
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 14:34 BST

A vintage clothing brand is due to open its first Edinburgh store by taking over a vacant premises in the city centre, and is currently recruiting new staff ahead of the opening.

The former Jones Bootmaker shop at Rose Street, which recently closed down, will soon be replaced by The Vintage Scene. With 45,000 followers on Instagram, The Vintage Scene sells classic clothing garments and accessories from some of the world's biggest classic designer labels including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Fila and Y2K. The company, which describes itself as the ‘home of the raddest vintage clothing on the planet’, currently operates three shops in the UK, in Leicester, Newcastle and Glasgow.

The Vintage Scene is now looking to fill various roles at its new Rose Street store, including two store supervisor roles and two sales advisors positions.

The empty store on Rose Street is set to be taken on by vintage clothing brand The Vintage Scene.The empty store on Rose Street is set to be taken on by vintage clothing brand The Vintage Scene.
In a statement on its website, the company said: “We’re looking for a whole new team to front our new Edinburgh city centre store. Full and part-time roles available. To apply please send your CV and cover letter to [email protected] with the job title and EDINBURGH STORE in the header. Applications with no cover letter will not be considered.”

