A vintage clothing brand is due to open its first Edinburgh store by taking over a vacant premises in the city centre, and is currently recruiting new staff ahead of the opening.

The former Jones Bootmaker shop at Rose Street, which recently closed down, will soon be replaced by The Vintage Scene. With 45,000 followers on Instagram, The Vintage Scene sells classic clothing garments and accessories from some of the world's biggest classic designer labels including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Fila and Y2K. The company, which describes itself as the ‘home of the raddest vintage clothing on the planet’, currently operates three shops in the UK, in Leicester, Newcastle and Glasgow.

The Vintage Scene is now looking to fill various roles at its new Rose Street store, including two store supervisor roles and two sales advisors positions.

