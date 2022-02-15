Edinburgh sound effects firm whose credits include Game of Thrones hails major funding

Krotos produces software that allows content creators to design sound faster by turning traditional slow processes into a real time performance.

The firm’s software has become industry-standard in film post-production and gaming audio, with credits on an expanding list of major Hollywood and high-profile game titles including Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, The Lion King, Avengers, Captain Marvel and Star Trek.

The investment boost, from Greece-based Metavallon VC, follows earlier funding from the University of Edinburgh’s Old College Capital fund, as well as strategic angel investors such as tech veteran Ian Ritchie, and the video game producer Leslie Benzies, former president of Rockstar North.

Krotos’ current product line-up includes tools that help design, automate and perform complex sound effects in seconds. Examples include sci-fi sound effects, whooshes and transitions, vehicle sounds, weapons and effects relating to animals and food. The venture also supports creature vocalisation, dialogue processing and vocal processing.

The company already has five product lines and around 100 add-ons that are being used by thousands of audio professionals and music producers in 65 countries.

Bosses said the funding round will go to reinforce the team, accelerate commercialisation and ensure the successful deployment of new pilots with partners and clients.

George Karantonis, partner at Metavallon VC, said: “We believe that Krotos already has a proven solution and an impressive clientele worldwide and with the funds will set course to become the leading technology provider to the millions of content creators out there.

“As a result, we expect exponential growth of sales.”

Krotos founder Orfeas Boteas said: “We are super excited to work with George and the Metavallon team to realise our vision and take Krotos to the next level. This will allow us to significantly expand our product offering and allow more creatives to make the entertainment world sound awesome.”

Karantonis added: “We are also happy because Orfeas has clear plans to base a significant part of future activities in Greece.”

Krotos has 15 members of staff and expects this to rise to 25 shortly.

