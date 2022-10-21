As the festive season approaches, Dyson’s styling tour will be heading to St James Quarter from November 3-6. A team of stylists will be bringing their award winning styling tools and hair care technology including the new Vinca Blue and Rose colourways in time for Christmas for the public to trial.

In the immersive space, which has a circular design inspired by the shape of the company’s Supersonic dyer, the range of styling content aims to provide inspiration and education for guests to get a deeper dive into Dyson’s engineering process.

Dyson's hair styling tour is coming to Edinburgh's St James Quarter

The dedicated salon space features up to seven styling stations where visitors will be able to pre-book a complimentary 30-minute dry styling session online from the curated styling menu with one of Dyson’s expert stylists or get hands-on to trial the tools themselves at the designated self-styling stations.

Whether it’s beach waves, bouncy curls or smooth volume, all styles are created using Dyson technology, engineered for all hair types with less reliance on heat. A private styling experience will also be available for those who require it.