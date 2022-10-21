Edinburgh St James Quarter: Dyson's Styling Tour comes to shopping centre with free hair styling
Dyson will be launching their much anticipated Styling Tour in Edinburgh very soon
As the festive season approaches, Dyson’s styling tour will be heading to St James Quarter from November 3-6. A team of stylists will be bringing their award winning styling tools and hair care technology including the new Vinca Blue and Rose colourways in time for Christmas for the public to trial.
In the immersive space, which has a circular design inspired by the shape of the company’s Supersonic dyer, the range of styling content aims to provide inspiration and education for guests to get a deeper dive into Dyson’s engineering process.
The dedicated salon space features up to seven styling stations where visitors will be able to pre-book a complimentary 30-minute dry styling session online from the curated styling menu with one of Dyson’s expert stylists or get hands-on to trial the tools themselves at the designated self-styling stations.
Whether it’s beach waves, bouncy curls or smooth volume, all styles are created using Dyson technology, engineered for all hair types with less reliance on heat. A private styling experience will also be available for those who require it.
Visitors will also be encouraged to try the Dyson photo booth and share a capture of their new self-styled or professionally styled looks achieved by creating an animated GIF to post on social media using a unique QR code so visitors can TikTok, Instagram story or snap their style. For more information and to book your appointment, visit https://www.dyson.co.uk/hair-care