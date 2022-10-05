Edinburgh start-ups take part in 'UK’s largest pitching competition'

The Pitch is an annual competition that gives start-up businesses the support they need to create an attention-grabbing pitch and get investment. It is the first time the competition has brought its regional finals to the Scottish capital.

Finalists from the 2021 competition have already raised more than £1.3 million through connections made at The Pitch, which is supported by its partners Sage, Crowdcube, Haines Watts, Agora Talent, AVAMAE and Fiverr.

Following more than 500 entries, the competition is travelling across the UK to hear 60 start-ups pitch in regional final events in Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Edinburgh.

Finalists will be pitching their business in 90 seconds, followed by a live Q&A session with a panel of investor judges.

The Edinburgh winner will pitch alongside the best start-ups from across the UK at The Pitch Final 2022 at Google’s HQ in London on October 27.

Edinburgh finalist Tim Sandford, chief executive Officer of nuUnlimited, said: “As a young business championing new farm-to-fork focused food and restaurant technologies, entering a busy market means our pitch and our proposition have to be razor sharp.

“Entering The Pitch competition has been an essential step in refining and honing our pitch and proposition to cut through the noise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pitch is an annual competition that gives start-up businesses the support they need to create an attention-grabbing pitch and get investment.