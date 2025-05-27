Edinburgh Startups at risk: one third lack essential resources for growth

30% of Edinburgh entrepreneurs cite a lack of resources and support as one of the biggest hurdles for launching a startup business HSBC UK launches its Small Business Growth Programme with free support for UK startups – pledging to reach one million businesses in 12 months

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lack of access to critical resources is placing Edinburgh startup businesses at risk, according to new research from HSBC UK.

The data, taken from a survey of 1,000 UK entrepreneurs*, found that 30% of Edinburgh founders lack the resources and support they need to start their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The primary areas where more support is needed are online resources (36%), technology and innovation (34%) and financial support and investment (28%). Over a quarter (28%) also cited access to mentoring as a basic requirement for beginning a business.

Tom Wood, Head of Business Banking, HSBC UK

The research coincides with the launch of HSBC UK’s ‘Small Business Growth Programme’. Working in partnership with Microsoft, UpSkill Universe, and WIRED, HSBC UK seeks to support small businesses in their first year and beyond by sharing key resources.

Even after starting a business, 16% of Edinburgh founders continue to struggle, with 5% stating the sources of advice and support they have used don’t meet their full needs.

HSBC UK’s Small Business Growth Programme, which is open to both customers and non-customers, offers free tools, training and webinars designed to boost financial resilience and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Wood, Head of Business Banking at HSBC UK, said: “Whilst we’re seeing growth in the number of British startups, it’s concerning to see many of those believe their future is uncertain due to access to the right support.

“Launching a new business can be in equal parts rewarding and stressful. We need to see more collaboration between Government and industry to create accessible tools and tailored advice to help propel startups to success.

“By offering practical tools, training and expert-led webinars, we hope to boost the financial resilience and growth of these businesses when they need it most – that’s why we’re pledging to reach one million businesses in the initiative’s first year, showcasing HSBC UK’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs at every stage.”