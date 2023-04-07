Edinburgh pet shop House of Hound is set to close its doors in just one week, with customers having been left gutted by the news.

Owner Darren Donaldson left a heartfelt message to his loyal customers on the business’ Facebook page and said he was announcing the news “with a heavy heart”. “I want to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to every one of you that has visited the store over the past nine years, and made it what it was. I had wanted a shop of my own from a very young age and I was able to do it through your support and kindness,” he said.

He said that the store had faced various challenges over the past few years, including the Covid pandemic and also the roadworks on Roseburn Terrace, where the shop is located. “I want to thank the team that held my hand and laughed and cried with me, through thick and thin; marriages, births, Christmas parties and some great times,” he said. “You’re crying, I’m crying, we are all crying. I cannot thank you enough.”

House of Hound in Roseburn Terrace has announced it is closing. Picture: Google Maps

Darren added that, while he is starting a new venture this month, he is working to ensure that a pet store is able to move into the unit where House of Hound is currently housed. He said the team at Bonefide and Hordeum Botanical Studio are working to take on the lease of the building. “We have been working steadily to ensure there is a succession plan and your dogs will still have a doggy emporium to visit on Roseburn Terrace.”

With one week left until the store closes, it is now holding a closing down sale. “I have a shop full and everything must go, so get down here and get closing,” he said. “Please give us your support through the last few weeks and help House of Hound end with the same bang as when we opened. It’s been a blast.”

