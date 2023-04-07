Edinburgh store House of Hound announces closure with sale now on for last week
Customers ‘gutted’ after news of favourite pet shop’s closure
Edinburgh pet shop House of Hound is set to close its doors in just one week, with customers having been left gutted by the news.
Owner Darren Donaldson left a heartfelt message to his loyal customers on the business’ Facebook page and said he was announcing the news “with a heavy heart”. “I want to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to every one of you that has visited the store over the past nine years, and made it what it was. I had wanted a shop of my own from a very young age and I was able to do it through your support and kindness,” he said.
He said that the store had faced various challenges over the past few years, including the Covid pandemic and also the roadworks on Roseburn Terrace, where the shop is located. “I want to thank the team that held my hand and laughed and cried with me, through thick and thin; marriages, births, Christmas parties and some great times,” he said. “You’re crying, I’m crying, we are all crying. I cannot thank you enough.”
Darren added that, while he is starting a new venture this month, he is working to ensure that a pet store is able to move into the unit where House of Hound is currently housed. He said the team at Bonefide and Hordeum Botanical Studio are working to take on the lease of the building. “We have been working steadily to ensure there is a succession plan and your dogs will still have a doggy emporium to visit on Roseburn Terrace.”
With one week left until the store closes, it is now holding a closing down sale. “I have a shop full and everything must go, so get down here and get closing,” he said. “Please give us your support through the last few weeks and help House of Hound end with the same bang as when we opened. It’s been a blast.”
Many took to social media to send love and support to Darren after the announcement. One said: “I’m sorry to hear this, Darren. Thank you for your friendship and advice over the years and for supporting my business. Most of all, thank you for such a wonderful shop.” Another said: “Totally and utterly gutted, guys. We have loved and adored not only you, with all the tremendous help and advice, often going above & beyond, but loved the shop itself and being welcomed like family. Shall miss you tremendously.”