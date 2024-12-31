Edinburgh sushi restaurant Umai closing after moving to Dalry earlier this year leaving customers "devastated"
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Umai Sushi and Ramen Kitchen originally opened at Queensferry Street before moving to Dalry in March this year. However, the restaurant will serve customers for the last time today, Tuesday, December 31.
When contacted by the Evening News this afternoon, a member of staff said: “This is our last day of the restaurant. We will be closing for good after today.”
Customers were disappointed when Umai announced its closure on Facebook today. In the post, the Japanese restaurant’s staff said: “Dear Edinburgh, come 2025, we will be closing our doors for the last and final time.
“We wanted to share our gratitude to everyone who enjoyed a visit with us and showed their support in our venture. It’s been our pleasure! Wishing everyone a safe and happy new year. Thank you and farewell.”
Responding to the post, one customer said: “You're closing? Nooooo, your sushi was phenomenal and such great prices, I'm devastated.”
Another said: “This has been our favourite sushi place ever. So sorry to hear this.”
While, another gutted customer added: “Actually devastated. Best sushi place I've ever been to.”
Another said: “This is so sad. My other half and i come to your restaurant every year as an anniversary treat to ourselves. We will sorely miss the sushi and the atmosphere.”
No reason was given for the sudden closure of the Darly Road restaurant, with a staff member revealing that another restaurant will take over the unit in the coming months.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.