Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh sushi restaurant will close its doors for good today, just months after moving to new premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Umai Sushi and Ramen Kitchen originally opened at Queensferry Street before moving to Dalry in March this year. However, the restaurant will serve customers for the last time today, Tuesday, December 31.

When contacted by the Evening News this afternoon, a member of staff said: “This is our last day of the restaurant. We will be closing for good after today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at Umai - Sushi and Ramen Kitchen at Dalry Road, which will close for good on Tuesday, December 31. | Facebook

Customers were disappointed when Umai announced its closure on Facebook today. In the post, the Japanese restaurant’s staff said: “Dear Edinburgh, come 2025, we will be closing our doors for the last and final time.

“We wanted to share our gratitude to everyone who enjoyed a visit with us and showed their support in our venture. It’s been our pleasure! Wishing everyone a safe and happy new year. Thank you and farewell.”

Responding to the post, one customer said: “You're closing? Nooooo, your sushi was phenomenal and such great prices, I'm devastated.”

Another said: “This has been our favourite sushi place ever. So sorry to hear this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umai Sushi and Ramen Kitchen at 84 Dalry Road. | Facebook

While, another gutted customer added: “Actually devastated. Best sushi place I've ever been to.”

Another said: “This is so sad. My other half and i come to your restaurant every year as an anniversary treat to ourselves. We will sorely miss the sushi and the atmosphere.”

No reason was given for the sudden closure of the Darly Road restaurant, with a staff member revealing that another restaurant will take over the unit in the coming months.