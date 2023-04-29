An advert on business selling website Right Biz says a new owner would have the option of remaining with the Baguette Express franchise or going independent. The ad underlines the sandwich shop’s “very desirable trading location” and adds it would be “Ideal for hands-on operator”. And it says: “It is only through personal circumstances that the current owner has reluctantly placed the opportunity on the market.”

The ad says: “Sitting on the busy High Street, which has a wide and varied range of retail and licensed businesses, as well as being a densely populated residential area which has seen significant development over recent years. The business currently trading as a Baguette Express franchise, offers a fantastic opportunity for a hands on operator to take on a very well fitted sandwich shop located in the desirable Portobello area of Edinburgh. There is an option to remain with the franchise where royalty fees are just 2 per cen and full training will be given, alternatively should the buyer prefer to operate as an independent then this will also be allowed. Turnover is derived from counter sales and also through delivery apps where the business enjoys excellent ratings.”