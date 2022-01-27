Edinburgh tidal energy pioneer Nova to help Wales meet net-zero targets

Morlais is the first project win for the two tidal energy companies after they announced in June that they would be working together on site development.

Each firm will develop six megawatts (MW) in the 12MW berth, off the Anglesey coast. A 12MW tidal turbine site could power up to 10,000 homes a year, Nova noted.

Both tidal turbines from the two firms sit on the seabed and are completely submerged, with no visual impact on the landscape.

Simon Forrest, chief executive of Nova Innovation, said: “Nova is delighted to be expanding in Wales and the Morlais win is testament to the hard work of our team in Wales over the years.

“The Morlais project provides a fantastic opportunity for Sabella and Nova to scale up and help drive Wales’s net zero targets.”

Fanch Le Bris, chief executive of Sabella, said: “Sabella is enthusiastic about this significant achievement, supporting the Welsh Government in its energy transition journey.

“The Morlais project illustrates the strong commitment from Nova and Sabella teams to build capacity for tidal energy across France and the UK and deliver high-impact projects.”

Julie James, climate change minister for the Welsh Government, added: “I welcome the news of Nova Innovation and Sabella’s plans for expansion through the Morlais project and that it will bring highly-skilled jobs to north Wales.

“There is an abundance of marine resources in Wales which we need to harness in a sustainable way if we are to move towards a low carbon economy.”

