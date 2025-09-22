Edinburgh to host business clarity & growth event for architecture leaders

Kevin Crawford from Designing Success

A business event for architecture leaders across the UK comes to Edinburgh on 5 December.

Consultancy founder Kevin Crawford - who has 27 years’ experience in practice - is hosting Designing Success, a practical, peer-led event for up to 100 architecture practice owners and senior leaders who want greater clarity in how they run their businesses and sustainable growth in the years ahead.

The one-day event will focus on sharing the business fundamentals that make architecture practices thrive, and will tackle the aspects of practice that too often goes untaught including leadership, finance, marketing, culture, and succession.

Essential topics to be covered include:

Mindset for confident leadership

Vision & Culture that inspire teams

Recruitment & Retention to attract and keep talent

Marketing that wins right-fit clients

Financial Health & Data Analysis to guide decision-making

Succession Planning to protect value and legacy

The event - on Friday 5 December at the Novotel, Edinburgh - will also see the launch of a new Project & Practice Management App, alongside free tools, key speakers and new opportunities to help practices streamline operations and make better, faster decisions.

Kevin Crawford said:

“Across the UK, many practice leaders tell me the same story - they left university with an introduction to the profession but little training in how to actually run a business. The result is often stress, inefficiency, and missed opportunities. Designing Success is about giving leaders the clarity and confidence to build businesses that are resilient, profitable, and rewarding.”

He added: “This event is also about collaboration. We all face similar challenges, and by coming together to share what works, we can save time, avoid mistakes, and open up opportunities. My hope is that attendees will leave not just with tools and strategies, but also with stronger connections across the profession.”

Tickets can be booked at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1689506532519?aff=oddtdtcreator