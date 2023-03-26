Edinburgh is getting ready to host a vegan festival next month, which will see a variety of stalls offering everything from clothes to food set up in the city.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 and will start at 11am at the Corn Exchange. Over the course of the day, visitors will be able to attend talks and cookery demonstrations as well as peruse a range of stalls. The programme includes a talk by Emilia Leese about her new forest rewilding project as well as a discussion around the book Think Like a Vegan: What Everyone Can Learn from Vegan Ethics. Vegan Outreach Scotland will also host a workshop which will use interactive software to allow for audience participation and engagement.

At 1pm on the day, Humane Wildlife Solutions – an alternative to pest control – will also host a talk about their company; what it does and their work to save animals in an industry which kills hundreds of thousands every year.

The Corn Exchange will be hosting a Scottish vegan festival this April.

Vegan entrepreneur Tracey Kleber will also take to the stage to share her story as a vegan business woman. She said: “My hope is that after hearing my talk, you will be inspired to let passion drive the next chapter of your life, no matter your age. New chapters can take many forms, from full-on career changes or moving homes to getting involved in new advocacy projects or volunteering your time. No step is too small. It’s never too late to be the change. It’s never too late to go vegan.”

A cookery demonstration will be held at 2.30pm and will see Sea Veg make a ‘Presne Torte’ – a Slovenian raw cake which contains no grains or added sugar.

