Edinburgh will welcome Sting, Rob Brydon and Bob Geldof as part of the newly launched British Business Awards, hoping to raise £1 million for homelessness charity Social Bite.

The new awards, in partnership with NatWest Group, is anticipated to be the largest business dinner in the UK, and expected to have 2000 business leaders in attendance, representing companies with a combined turnover of over £200 billion.

The new event will take place on April 24, at the EICC in Edinburgh. The event will be run on a not-for-profit basis and has set a target of raising £1m for this year’s beneficiary charity, Social Bite.

Chaired by Alan Jope CBE, the former CEO of Unilever, the awards are expected to attract some of the UK’s most important companies and preeminent business leaders to convene in Edinburgh.

The dinner will feature a fireside chat and a rare, unplugged music performance from musician and activist Sting. The evening will be hosted by comedian, presenter and TV star, Rob Brydon and feature a keynote address from the event’s patron Sir Bob Geldof, who is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Band Aid in 2025.

There are 18 award categories to enter including: Entrepreneur of the Year, Socially Responsible Business of the Year, International Business of the Year, Employer of the Year and Retail Business of the Year.

To enter businesses are required to submit a 1000 word written application by March 7.

The independent judging panel is made up of 18 key figures from British industry including Mitchells & Butlers CEO Phil Urban, Coutts Bank CEO Emma Crystal, and Sharan Parischa, founder of Gleneagles Hotel’s parent company Ennismore.

Josh Littlejohn MBE had previously founded the Scottish Business Awards, which went on to attract keynote speakers including President Bill Clinton, Sir Richard Branson, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Sir Bob Geldof, British Business Awards patron, said: “The British Business Awards is a vital event. For one night, the leaders of British business will come together in Edinburgh to celebrate success and make a difference. I look forward to seeing you on the night.”

Alan Jope CBE, chair of the judging panel, said: “The British Business Awards will bring together entrepreneurs and leaders from across the UK for one amazing night in Edinburgh, to celebrate their achievements.

“As well as enjoying the proud distinction of being nominated or winning, businesses will be helping to raise vital funds for the most vulnerable people in society.”

James Holian, head of business banking and International Retail, NatWest Group said: “As the UK’s biggest bank for business, NatWest is proud to support the launch of the British Business Awards. This event is the perfect way to bring together the UK’s leading companies and entrepreneurs to recognise their achievements and make a difference.

“I look forward to hearing about the many success stories on the night.”

Josh Littlejohn MBE, founding partner of the British Business Awards said: “British Business has seen a huge amount of change, turmoil and challenge over recent years, yet despite this we seeing companies continue to thrive to be major market leaders across the world.

“The British Business Awards will recognise the very best of entrepreneurship, innovation and growth, as well as supporting the important work of Social Bite in tackling homelessness across the UK.”