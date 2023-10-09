Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Europe's oldest student publication, Edinburgh University's The Student, has launched an online fundraiser as it struggles to stay in print.

The Student was founded in 1887 by legendary Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson, who became the newspaper's art editor shortly after its creation 136 years ago.

The newspaper has continued printing despite the various economic and social forces that have impacted journalism over the years; from vital reporting during the First and Second World Wars, to the Coronavirus pandemic and the increasing cost of living in recent years.

However, the loss of a major print advertiser in the Spring has put the newspaper's future in doubt, with the paper's editors left unsure how much longer The Student can stay in print. The newspaper publishes online every day, and aims to publish in print fortnightly.

Joe Sullivan, editor-in-chief of The Student, said: “Our campaign is looking to raise funds to carry out a full fortnightly print run this semester. We hope that the confidence this gives our print advertisers will allow us to secure more reliable funding on our own for down the line.

"We are looking to raise £1000 to cover the cost of one print issue this year, and some incidental costs of running the publication. Any money donated over our target will be invested back into the publication, so that future generations of students can benefit for years to come.

"Some potential areas for funding include improving our editing software, investing in better equipment and taking steps to put The Student on a more reliable long-term financial footing."

The Student is Europe’s oldest student publication, founded in 1887 by Robert Louis Stevenson. The newspaper is funded by a combination of advertising and membership fees. The Student is editorially independent from Edinburgh University, and is instead a part of the Students' Association.

Despite only launching the online fundraiser last week, The Student has already breached it’s original target, with the fund currently standing at £1,043.

The Student remains a vital source of information for students and members of the Edinburgh community, with recent reporting including a student who was banned from protesting by Edinburgh University, as well as the housing crisis and the growth of the pro-life movement in Scotland. All staff at the newspaper work on a volunteer basis, with around 30 students responsible for its editing and management.

Lucy Jackson, president at The Student, said: "I'm devastated that the landscape of print journalism has proved to be so rocky for us. Unfortunately, we're at the point where sheer dedication and passion for journalism simply isn't enough.

"This isn't unique to us, we know that journalism as a whole is struggling and whilst we're adapting to the new digital age, we can't abandon print - it forms such a central part of our identity and our university experience.

"The Student is often the first place students will get to try their hand at journalism. It's vital we remain open and accessible to all, so that future generations of young journalists have the space to develop and grow."