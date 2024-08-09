Edinburgh vaping retailer rewarding the eco-friendly festivalgoers at Party at the Palace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

VPZ, the UK’s largest vaping retailer, will be attending Party At The Palace and plans to reward environmentally conscious festivalgoers who recycle their disposable vapes at the event.

VPZ, the UK’s largest vaping retailer, will be rewarding eco-friendly revellers during 2024’s Party At The Palace.

Festivalgoers are set to benefit from the vaping retailer's one-year anniversary of its partnership with WasteCare which saw VPZ launch a recycling service for vaping devices and e-cigarettes across all its UK stores.

Disposable vapes contain lithium batteries and plastic and when littered they can cause harm to the local environment.

VPZ Director, Doug Mutter with one of the company's innovative vape recycling bins

This vape recycling service will be debuting in a mobile form at Linlithgow Palace and will be open to all vapers throughout the festival, as anyone can visit the stand and dispose safely of their vaping devices or e-cigarettes.

VPZ will have two recycling bins throughout the weekend at Party At The Palace, both located at the seating area at its stand with one for batteries and one for disposables.

For their eco-friendly efforts, for every disposable vape recycled at the Party At The Palace, VPZ is offering festivalgoers £1 off the purchase of any reusable AEQ vape at the event.

VPZ Director Doug Mutter said: “At VPZ, we are pioneering in the battle against waste and are proud to have launched our vape recycling service across all stores and now debuting it on the go.

“Our appearance at Party At The Palace will be a great chance to tackle this burgeoning environmental issue head-on and aid people to safely dispose of disposable vapes throughout the event.

“We strongly believe this innovative service and intervention is vital in responding to an emerging environmental problem whilst educating vapers on the long-term financial benefits of using reusable products.”

Alongside being in attendance to educate on the environmental impact of vaping, VPZ will also be offering a dedicated one-to-one service to help smokers quit. VPZ specialists are trained and have expert knowledge, engaging with smokers to educate them on the health and financial benefits of switching to vaping.

To reflect VPZ’s full commitment to helping UK smokers on their stop-smoking journey, the vape specialist is also introducing a 30-day switch guarantee. This guarantee offers a full refund to anyone who doesn’t make a complete switch to vaping in 30 days, supporting VPZ’s confidence in the role of vaping for a Smoke-Free 2030 national goal.

By introducing this policy, VPZ is not only investing in the well-being of people trying to stop smoking but also educating them on the financial benefits of vaping.

VPZ Director Doug Mutter added: “VPZ is the UK’s leading vaping specialist, and we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer – smoking.

“At VPZ, we are much more than a vaping retailer, as our new 30-day guarantee provides a solution to Smoke-Free targets and stands by our promise to support all smokers on their own quit-smoking journey.

“Our approach gives adult smokers the help and advice they need at a time when local stop-smoking services across the country are under threat whilst supporting the country’s ambitions to become a smoke-free nation by 2030.

“We are fully supportive of the UK government’s ban on disposable vaping products and it is positive progress that we have a proposed enforcement date for April 1 next year but it’s critical that they take on board advice and guidance to regain much-needed momentum and help the country meet its 2030 ambitions.

"VPZ has been calling on the UK Government to introduce licencing and controls for selling vaping products for the past two years and it’s hugely important a ban operates alongside a licencing scheme where there are proper punishments and policing in place to enforce the ban and tackle the growth of the existing black market.”

Researchers at King’s College London found vaping to be a more effective treatment than nicotine replacement therapy for stopping smoking.

A further report from the Royal College of Physicians Tobacco Advisory Group backs vaping as an effective treatment for tobacco dependency and recommends that it should be included and encouraged in all treatment pathways. The report also found that the long-term impact of vaping is 95 per cent less harmful than smoking cigarettes.

To date, Edinburgh-based VPZ has already helped over 700k smokers in the UK quit since it was established in 2012.