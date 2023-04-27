A popular Edinburgh bar and restaurant will permanently close its doors next week. Harmonium, which has been serving up vegan food in East London Street since 2017, will shut next week. The restaurant was well-known by the vegan community in Edinburgh for its delicious plant-based burgers, pizzas and desserts. The owners have blamed the “current economic climate” for the closure, and said: “Unfortunately it is no longer sustainable to keep Harmonium open”.

Owners informed customers of the news in a social media post, writing: “Sad news today folks. After an incredibly difficult period of trading over the past year, we are having to close. The current economic climate is making it increasingly difficult to operate within the hospitality industry and unfortunately it is no longer sustainable to keep Harmonium open.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make. The team have always been totally committed to creating a great hospitality venue and a go to place for vegan food. To our customers, thank you. We always valued your support and loved being part of your catch ups, first dates, Friday pints, birthdays & weddings (!)"Customers shared their sadness at the news, with one writing: “We’re losing so many great businesses”. Another said that Harmonium had the “best pizza”, and added: “You will really be missed and it won't seem like the same vegan Edinburgh without you.” The vegan bar and restaurant will continue serving up food and drinks until Sunday, May 7.

Popular vegan restaurant Harmonium in East London Street is closing (Google Streetview)