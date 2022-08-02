Edinburgh venue-finding agency ExecSpace scaling up after changes to top team

The firm’s founder and chief executive, Emma Little, has appointed Louise Lowe as managing director to lead the expanding team. Lowe, previously the agency’s commercial director, joined the capital business four years ago and has been promoted alongside Pamela McCaw who steps up from finance manager to head of finance and business operations.
The moves follow three hires of meetings and events executives - Logan Muir, Georgia Kinsella and Ellie McPhail.
Founded in 2008, the company has a UK-wide client base that includes the likes of Addleshaw Goddard, Phoenix Group, Mazars, Abrdn and RSM.
The restructuring continues the agency’s recovery from the pandemic fallout with more than £5 million worth of bookings already won this year. Last year, it also launched its ExecTech platform.
Little said: “Given everything the business went through over the past two years due to Covid, I am chuffed to bits to see ExecSpace back firmly in growth mode. Louise, Pamela and I worked extremely closely during incredibly difficult times and for me it was a no brainer to reward that loyalty and great work with these two promotions.
“We are a very different business post pandemic, focused on quality and profit over quantity and activity which the high calibre leadership and new hires very much reflects. I am very much looking forward to watching the impact Louise and Pamela have and seeing the business grow from strength to strength.”
Lowe said: “It’s an absolute career highlight to have been asked to step up as managing director. It has been a pleasure to work with the ExecSpace team since 2018 and I’m looking forward to strategically guiding the business and our people forward.
“We’ve formed a strong allegiance and harnessed our strengths, setting a really exciting path for the future.”
McCaw, who has worked for the firm since 2011, added: “As we emerge from Covid and the pause it put on the world, I look forward to the next chapter of ExecSpace and working alongside Louise to ensure we deliver the very best service.”