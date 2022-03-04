Edinburgh Women’s Aid to double up with International Women’s Day funding campaign

Edinburgh Women’s Aid has launched its first International Women’s Day campaign, running from the 8 to 15 March.

All funds raised during the campaign, which runs from 8 to 15 March, will be doubled by online match funding platform, The Big Give.

In partnership with Shakti Women’s Aid, Edinburgh Women’s Aid (EWA) provides employability support through its W4W programme that focuses on the needs of women who have survived domestic abuse to help increase their self-esteem, give them financial independence and rebuild their lives free from abuse.

The programme covers areas such as CV writing, mock interviews, job search help and personal development workshops. Through links with various businesses, it provides opportunities to job shadow and undertake internships.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is Break The Bias. The aim is to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness against bias and take action for equality, which ties in with the W4W programme, EWA said.

Linda Rodgers, chief executive at EWA, said: “Our employability programme, W4W, is one of the essential services we provide for women who have experienced domestic abuse.

“It provides practical and emotional skills that can help increase their ability to attain employment and help alleviate social deprivation and make a lasting difference to their life chances and also their children’s, which is why we are appealing to people to help us raise funds so that we can continue to empower women through employment.

“We are delighted that The Big Give has guaranteed they will double all the funds we raise.”

