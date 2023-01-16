Edinburgh's AstroAgency overcomes Ukrainian turmoil to secure Space Agency work

The firm has won new private sector contracts with global space consultancy Euroconsult, following a competitive tender process involving several marketing agencies, and will work with space data firm Earthwave for a short-term project to promote its latest products to the US market. AstroAgency has also announced its official role as the marketing arm for industry-led body Space Scotland, as well as confirming that satellite firm Spire Global will continue to partner with the agency in the year ahead, following the delivery of two successful pilot projects together during 2022.

News of the work comes after AstroAgency faced turmoil last year as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. Several staff based in the country were caught up in the emergency, including chief operations officer Daria Filichkina, who fled with her young son in April last year. The business regrouped and gained ten clients in the first quarter of 2022 with some employees working out of Ukraine, while other members of the growing team were dotted around space hubs in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior project manager Antonio Duduianu said: “This is a tremendous achievement following what was an emotionally challenging year for us and it sets us up well for our fourth year of operations and international expansion targets. The onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine had both direct and indirect consequences but didn’t prevent us from producing some of our most impactful work, including writing the world’s first space sustainability roadmap, together with our partners Optimat.”