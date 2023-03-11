With British Pie Week celebrated between March 6 and 12, we wanted to find the most delicious pies in Edinburgh, so we asked you the readers.
In a post on our Facebook page we were inundated by your suggestions of the best places in the city to buy a tasty pie. From John Bain & Sons Butchers at Stenhouse Cross to Anderson’s Butchers on Junction Street, you certainly know where to get a pie in the Capital.
1. John Bain & Son
John Bain & Son at Stenhouse Cross was chosen by many of our readers as the best place in Edinburgh to get a pie. With Duncan Meehan, Stephen McKenzie, Jenifer Gare, Alison Weir, Lynda Philip and Hazel McDonald among those raving about the pies from 'Bains'.
Photo: Contributed
2. Anderson the Butchers
This butchers on Great Junction Street in Leith was recommended by Scott McLean as the best place in Edinburgh to get a pie.
Photo: Google
3. Bald Baker
The Bald Baker at Oxgangs Broadway was chosen as the best place in the Capital to get a pie by Lorraine Blyth. She said: "Family steak pie from the Bald Baker. Amazing. Best pie we’ve ever eaten."
Photo: Google
4. McGills
Euan Campbell chose McGills at Lanark Road West. He said: "Hands down best pie in Edinburgh."
Photo: Google