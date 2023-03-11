News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's best pies from John Bain & Son to Kelly's Bakery: As chosen by our readers for British Pie Week

The tastiest pies in Edinburgh – as chosen by you

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
23 hours ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 5:11pm

With British Pie Week celebrated between March 6 and 12, we wanted to find the most delicious pies in Edinburgh, so we asked you the readers.

In a post on our Facebook page we were inundated by your suggestions of the best places in the city to buy a tasty pie. From John Bain & Sons Butchers at Stenhouse Cross to Anderson’s Butchers on Junction Street, you certainly know where to get a pie in the Capital.

John Bain & Son at Stenhouse Cross was chosen by many of our readers as the best place in Edinburgh to get a pie. With Duncan Meehan, Stephen McKenzie, Jenifer Gare, Alison Weir, Lynda Philip and Hazel McDonald among those raving about the pies from 'Bains'.

John Bain & Son at Stenhouse Cross was chosen by many of our readers as the best place in Edinburgh to get a pie. With Duncan Meehan, Stephen McKenzie, Jenifer Gare, Alison Weir, Lynda Philip and Hazel McDonald among those raving about the pies from 'Bains'.

Photo: Contributed

This butchers on Great Junction Street in Leith was recommended by Scott McLean as the best place in Edinburgh to get a pie.

This butchers on Great Junction Street in Leith was recommended by Scott McLean as the best place in Edinburgh to get a pie.

Photo: Google

The Bald Baker at Oxgangs Broadway was chosen as the best place in the Capital to get a pie by Lorraine Blyth. She said: "Family steak pie from the Bald Baker. Amazing. Best pie we’ve ever eaten."

The Bald Baker at Oxgangs Broadway was chosen as the best place in the Capital to get a pie by Lorraine Blyth. She said: "Family steak pie from the Bald Baker. Amazing. Best pie we’ve ever eaten."

Photo: Google

Euan Campbell chose McGills at Lanark Road West. He said: "Hands down best pie in Edinburgh."

Euan Campbell chose McGills at Lanark Road West. He said: "Hands down best pie in Edinburgh."

Photo: Google

