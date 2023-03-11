With British Pie Week celebrated between March 6 and 12, we wanted to find the most delicious pies in Edinburgh , so we asked you the readers.

In a post on our Facebook page we were inundated by your suggestions of the best places in the city to buy a tasty pie. From John Bain & Sons Butchers at Stenhouse Cross to Anderson’s Butchers on Junction Street, you certainly know where to get a pie in the Capital.