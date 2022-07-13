The Travellers’ Choice award celebrates a variety of businesses that have received great reviews from visitors across the globe over the last 12 months. With the company’s ‘Fun for All' motto, they have celebrated a range of events, from Her Majesty's jubilee special, to upcoming summer events.

The award comes after a challenging year, during which Camera Obscura was focused on regrowth from the pandemic, and staff have said they are delighted that customers have had positive experiences.

Now with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival approaching, Camera Obscura is hoping to continue its five-star service, with an average of 400,000 people set to travel to the city. Staff at the venue are preparing to deliver excellent service to anyone choosing to join them over the summer months.

Andrew Johnson, general manager, said “We are thrilled to receive a Travellers’ Choice Award. We read every single review posted on TripAdvisor and respond to them all. Visitors feedback on the experience is invaluable and we make business adaptations regularly based on these responses. We believe this is why the majority of our visitors, over 10,000 of them, rate us as a 5-star visitor attraction.”

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is a 5-star VisitScotland rated visitor attraction in the heart of Edinburgh and last year it was the 5th most visited paid-for attraction in Scotland. Housed in an historic building, it offers visitors the chance to get hands-on with more than 100 interactive illusion exhibits and see a demonstration of the 169-year-old Camera Obscura and outstanding panoramic views of the city from the rooftop terrace. It has something to entertain all ages and is open every day until late, all year.