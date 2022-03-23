Edinburgh's Commissum expands digital forensics services thanks to key acquisition

The firm has taken over the digital forensics portion of Eurofins Forensics Services for an undisclosed sum, following “significant” new joint business contract wins.

Commissum (Eurofins Cyber Security) operates as part of Eurofins Digital Testing. The deal means that Eurofins Digital Testing can provide complete testing services for systems, security, devices, and digital forensics.

Targeting the UK’s law enforcement agencies and commercial firms, the newly combined digital forensics incident response team within Commissum will be headed up by business unit manager Ceri Walsh, who moves across with the acquisition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By combining both forensics and cyber security services, customers will have access to investigation, analysis and remediation of cyber incidents, all from one business. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

She said: “We’re excited to now be part of Commissum, which already provides clients with cyber security, risk management and governance services, to help protect businesses and meet compliance challenges across a range of technologies and processes.

“Prior to the acquisition, as a digital forensics team, we worked mostly with law enforcement services. However, by combining both forensics and cyber security services, our customers have access to investigation, analysis and remediation of cyber incidents, all from one business.”

Sharon Hamilton, UK managing director for Eurofins Digital Testing, added: “Acquiring a digital forensics business is a natural progression for Commissum. Thanks to this, our team has already secured some strong deals and is setting up a promising pipeline of projects for the next quarter.

“We are in talks with further joint clients now so anticipate building on our success with new contract wins and by adding more employees as part of a sustained recruitment drive for our company-wide growth.”

A message from the Editor: