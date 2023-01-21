After two decades on Rose Street, Edinburgh’s iconic Fopp record store has announced it is relocating to a larger store on Shandwick Place.

The new two-storey, 4,200 sq. ft store, due to open on February 17, is the perfect place for die-hard fans of music, film and books, with a wide range of specialist offerings to suit all tastes.

Visitors will be able to browse over 6,000 vinyl albums, 12,000 different CDs, 12,000 films and TV shows on 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray and DVD. World cinema, specialist music and collector’s edition Blu Ray, CDs and vinyl will remain at the heart of Fopp’s offering.

Customers visiting the new store will be able to purchase 7” singles from £1.50 and over 1,000 LPs from £5 each. There will also be an expanded range of turntables and headphones.

The store is also expected to draw further signings and performances from both British artists and grassroots local bands.

All team members from the current store on Rose Street, which closes this Saturday (January 21), will be moved to the new store.

Paul Maslin, store manager, said: “We’re excited to take Fopp Edinburgh to a new larger space, offering even more music, film, TV and books. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome back our loyal customers with some fantastic offers.”

Phil Halliday, managing director of Fopp and HMV, said: “The Fopp store in Edinburgh has extremely loyal, knowledgeable customers, as well as staff who are deeply passionate about the worlds of music, film and TV.

“We’re delighted to be relocating to a new space where we can cater to an even wider range of eclectic and specialist tastes.”

