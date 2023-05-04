News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's Hilda Houseplants to open 'houseplant hospital' in Leith's Newhaven Road

Plant-lovers can get top tips on how to care for their houseplants

By Lucy Rodgers
Published 4th May 2023, 16:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:07 BST

Edinburgh is set to get its first ‘houseplant hospital’ where plant-lovers will be able to receive encouragement and advice on how to keep their plants thriving.

Hilda Houseplants is opening a new shop on the corner of Newhaven Road in Leith, and green-fingered customers will be able to get advice on their vegetation and also shop for a range of tools, compost, accessories, pots and plants. Business owners Rosanna and Tom Costello have recently received £18,000 through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans scheme to allow them to fit out the unit ahead of its summer opening.

The Costellos taught themselves everything they needed to know about keeping their plants healthy and alive indoors back in 2014, when they were left with no option after moving into a flat without access to a back garden. The business idea was planted when they set up a stall at the Leith and Stockbridge markets, where interest in their plants and tips to look after them grew.

Hilda Houseplant Hospital is set to open in EdinburghHilda Houseplant Hospital is set to open in Edinburgh
Inspired by the success of their stalls, the couple launched a ‘houseplant hospital’ where, for a small fee, customers can book a 30-minute slot giving them access to tools, compost and friendly guidance. The family-oriented couple named the business after Tom’s grandmother Hilda, who shares their love for plants and who, thanks to the Costellos’ top tips, has a house plant which is two decades on.

Rosanna said: “Getting the keys to our first shop was a huge day for us because I never thought I’d be able to make a full-time job from one of my favourite hobbies. Collaborating with people and teaching them about their plants has been really rewarding, and we’ve had a great response from customers who have a new appreciation for their plants now they know how to care for them properly.”

She added: “People look at plants as a way of creating a more comfortable and inspiring work environment, and this is especially the case for those living in Edinburgh, where many of the properties don’t have gardens or access to an outdoor living space.”

Hilda Houseplant Hospital is set to open in Edinburgh and is thought to be the first of its kindHilda Houseplant Hospital is set to open in Edinburgh and is thought to be the first of its kind
