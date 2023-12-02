Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Johnnie Walker Princes Street has been crowned the World’s Leading Spirit Experience by the World Travel Awards (WTA), cementing Scotland’s reputation as one of the world’s best food and drink tourism destinations.

The global flagship visitor experience for the world’s number one-selling Scotch whisky, which opened its doors in September 2021, has quickly established itself as one of Scotland’s leading attractions for international and local visitors. It was created as part of Diageo’s £185 million investment in Scotch whisky experiences, that was designed to put Scotch and Scotland at the pinnacle of global food and drink tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award from WTA, dubbed the ‘tourism Oscars’, adds to a growing trophy cabinet at the Edinburgh attraction, with a host of awards recognising the quality of the experience it offers its guests.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street has been crowned the World’s Leading Spirit Experience by the World Travel Awards.

Rob Maxwell, head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: “Everyone associated with Johnnie Walker Princes Street is enormously proud of this award. When we set out to create Johnnie Walker Princes Street, we had the ambition of putting Scotland at the forefront of global food and drink tourism, and this award is recognition that we have made great strides towards that ambition.

“We are now focused on the future and building on this award to make Johnnie Walker, Scotch whisky and Scotland even more successful.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Congratulations to Johnnie Walker Princes Street. This achievement recognises the investment and time that has been put in by Diageo and the team at Johnnie Walker Princes Street to create a truly world-class visitor experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Research continues to show visitors love to connect with the people and places associated with our iconic food and drink. Whisky has huge international appeal, and this award confirms the important role it plays in the Scottish tourism experience.”

Johnnie Walker Princes Street at the West End.