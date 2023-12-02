Edinburgh's Johnnie Walker Princes Street crowned World’s Leading Spirit Experience by World Travel Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Johnnie Walker Princes Street has been crowned the World’s Leading Spirit Experience by the World Travel Awards (WTA), cementing Scotland’s reputation as one of the world’s best food and drink tourism destinations.
The global flagship visitor experience for the world’s number one-selling Scotch whisky, which opened its doors in September 2021, has quickly established itself as one of Scotland’s leading attractions for international and local visitors. It was created as part of Diageo’s £185 million investment in Scotch whisky experiences, that was designed to put Scotch and Scotland at the pinnacle of global food and drink tourism.
The award from WTA, dubbed the ‘tourism Oscars’, adds to a growing trophy cabinet at the Edinburgh attraction, with a host of awards recognising the quality of the experience it offers its guests.
Rob Maxwell, head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: “Everyone associated with Johnnie Walker Princes Street is enormously proud of this award. When we set out to create Johnnie Walker Princes Street, we had the ambition of putting Scotland at the forefront of global food and drink tourism, and this award is recognition that we have made great strides towards that ambition.
“We are now focused on the future and building on this award to make Johnnie Walker, Scotch whisky and Scotland even more successful.”
Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Congratulations to Johnnie Walker Princes Street. This achievement recognises the investment and time that has been put in by Diageo and the team at Johnnie Walker Princes Street to create a truly world-class visitor experience.
“Research continues to show visitors love to connect with the people and places associated with our iconic food and drink. Whisky has huge international appeal, and this award confirms the important role it plays in the Scottish tourism experience.”
Since opening, the landmark experience over eight floors has welcomed over 700,000 visitors, taking them on an adventure through the 200-year-old history of the world’s best-selling Scotch. Alongside this accolade the venue has secured several other international awards this year, including, Europe's Leading Spirit Tourism Experience at The World Travel Awards in October; Transform Magazine’s Best Brand Experience in Europe, and Visitor Attraction of the Year as part of Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Whisky programme.