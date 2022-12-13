All the winners from this year's Local Hero Awards

This year's awards ceremony took place at the glistening Sheraton Hotel, where all finalists were welcomed with their friends and family to enjoy a delicious meal, entertainment and winner tributes. The venue was cascaded in twinkling Christmas lights as it hosted hundreds of Edinburgh heroes of all ages.

There were 13 award winners, from community champions to sporting heroes. One of the winners, Coady Dorman won fundraiser of the year award due to her fundraising efforts for neonatal charity: Bliss. She has supported the organisation for several years, following the premature birth of her son Matthew.

When receiving the award, Coady said: “I would not be on this stage without my little boy who was born at 28 weeks and is now eight years old. Every award, fundraiser I do and everything I achieve is for him and for everyone going through the same journey, it’s all for you.”

Coady Dorman winning Fundraiser of the Year award

The finale of the evening was the Edinburgh Local Hero Award that was the highlight of the night and awarded to Street Assist, who were nominees of the volunteer of the year award. Street Assist offers first aid and welfare services across the city centre every Friday and Saturday night, between 10pm and 4am. Since 2017 the project has assisted 5,300 people, saving the NHS an estimated £4.5 million in A&E visits.

A spokesman for the team said: “I started here whilst training as a paramedic, but the team has become my family and we all absolutely look after each other. Each and every one of us up here tonight has done something absolutely incredible and we have each other to thank at the end of the day.”

The Edinburgh Local Hero Awards 2022 winners

- Bravery Award sponsored by Porsche: Courtney Ferguson,

Street Assist winning Edinburgh's Local Hero of the year award

- Carer of the Year, sponsored by Gibson Kerr: Helen Ross

- Community Champion sponsored by CityFibre: Hannah Beaton

- Inspirational Young Adult, sponsored by Openreach: Rho Chung and Alice Jackson,

- Music & Arts Award sponsored by Edinburgh Playhouse: Strange Town

- Sustainable School Award sponsored by e.on: St Mary's RC Primary

- Teacher of the Year sponsored by Forth 1: Moira Glen

- Volunteer of the Year: Ian McRae

- Parent or Guardian of the Year: Avril Easton

- Sporting Hero: Sam Gough,

