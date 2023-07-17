A global production company that started life on an Edinburgh kitchen table by a former air stewardess, has been officially recognised as one of the UK’s fastest growing private companies.

Set-up in the Capital by Marie Owen, with three kids under the age of 5, LS Productions has gone from strength to strength and has now been named on two prestigious lists of the fastest growing UK private companies. With its headquarters still in Edinburgh, LS Productions is now celebrating appearances on The Sunday Times 100 and FEBE Growth 100 lists - which recognise the UK’s fastest growing private companies. Both lists celebrate British business at its best, highlighting founders that are driving their companies to deliver significant sales, revenue and profit, against a backdrop of unprecedented economic challenges.

Speaking about the recognition, CEO and Founder Marie Owen - who has lived in Edinburgh her whole life, said: “I’m beyond thrilled to see LS Productions name appear on such prestigious lists, in fact I can’t quite believe it. If you could have told me that we’d be appearing on lists like these when I started the business back in 2006 from my kitchen table I’d probably have laughed and said ‘are you joking’.

An LS Productions shoot with FedEx for the 'Delivering for earth' campaign. A section of this commercial was shot at Cockburn Street, Edinburgh. Photographer: Chris McCluskie

"It’s such a fantastic achievement and so rewarding to see all the incredible hard work and dedication that myself and the team have put in to get recognised. Both in terms of growing a world-class global production company, but also a business that people genuinely love working for that is firmly rooted in the values of kindness, hard work and learning.”

LS Productions is the UK's largest production service company with additional offices in London and Manchester. Its recent growth is down in part to the expansion of its services into the international film & TV sectors, taking on global TV and film production service projects over the last 18 months, with recent projects including Ghosted (Skydance / Apple TV),episodes of the Bachelor (NZK Productions / Warner Bros Entertainment / ABC) and a Kind of Spark (9 Story / CBBC / BYUtv America). As part of this growth the company has also added a warm water production and location facility in Malta to further bolster its international offering.

Marie continued: "Post-Covid we had to completely re-evaluate where we wanted to go - not just professionally but personally. So we went, quite literally back to our roots - which meant investing heavily in specialised expertise to develop focused business streams; fashion, sport, commercial, music videos, film & TV service and an original content division called LS Films.

"This robust diversification gives LS a solid foundation in an industry that is notorious for huge highs and steep lows because we're not overly dependent on one particular stream and it also allows us to explore our creative passion with LS Films."

LS Productions advert shoot for Tom Kitchin GQ Lexus shoot day 2, East Lodge, Selkirk, 29th September 2020. Photographer: Chris McCluskie