Edinburgh's Menzies Aviation expands deal with fast-growing budget carrier to seven airports

The five-year contract with FlySafair will see Menzies provide passenger and ramp services for 40,000-plus aircraft “turns” per year at OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International, King Shaka International, King Phalo Airport, Dawid Stuurman International and George Airport. It builds on an existing relationship at Bram Fischer International Airport.

Menzies noted that FlySafair was the biggest domestic carrier by passenger numbers in South Africa, with the airline expected to receive extra aircraft in the first half of 2023. The contract win also strengthens the Scottish group’s position as the largest aviation services company on the African continent and follows the recent five-year renewal of its ground handling licence with Airports Company South Africa SOC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Wyley, executive vice president, Middle East, Africa & Asia, Menzies Aviation, said: “We began working with the airline at Bloemfontein last year and this latest win is a major milestone for our team as it reflects the high standard and service they consistently provide to our airline customers. We look forward to building our relationship with FlySafair and supporting them as they continue to grow.”

Menzies noted that FlySafair was the biggest domestic carrier by passenger numbers in South Africa, with the airline expected to receive extra aircraft in the first half of 2023