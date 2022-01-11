Edinburgh's Menzies Aviation ramps up digital focus with key appointment

The capital firm, which operates at more than 200 airports in 37 countries, has appointed Filip Nekvinda as its new senior vice president of digital and innovation. He has led digital projects for global brands including Ikea and Procter & Gamble.

Nekvinda will lead Menzies’ digital strategy with key areas of focus including employee engagement, operational efficiency and helping the group and its customers achieve carbon reduction targets by “digitising processes”.

This is a new strategic role for the company, which has some 25,000 staff.

Mark Reid, chief information officer, said: “We’re excited to welcome Filip to Menzies and utilise his fresh perspective and wealth of expertise in digital transformation as we continue our digital evolution.

“We are an integral partner in the aviation supply chain and collaborating with customers to help them achieve their digital transformation goals is essential.”

At the end of November, Menzies highlighted its resilience in the face of tighter global travel restrictions and stressed that less than 10 per cent of its business relates to long-haul passenger flights.

Releasing an update to investors as many counties reintroduced border controls in the face of the new Omicron variant, the firm said trading for the full year would be at least in line with market expectations after a stronger-than-expected performance in recent months.

It noted that, globally, the air cargo services market remains robust, and it was seeing a steady increase in aircraft movements in all regions, supporting a continued recovery in its ground and fuelling services businesses.

