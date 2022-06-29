Edinburgh's Menzies Distribution boosts delivery fleet with 150 new vans

Menzies Distribution said the Ford Transit vehicles featured “state-of-the art driver assistance and safety systems”, while their livery is fully recyclable - a feature pioneered by the company in 2021.

The vans are expected to add further versatility to the company’s fleet, notably for “final mile” delivery use. They will operate from 15 sites across the UK.

The vehicles will support commercial customers in services including parcel delivery and in several areas of newstrade.

Menzies fleet and procurement director, Adam Purshall, said: “The Ford Transit has been an iconic feature of final mile and urban delivery for decades and this is the toughest, most trusted Transit yet.

“In addition to our focus on our dedicated electric fleet, in order to achieve a reduction in our footprint it’s imperative that we upgrade our traditional fleet with the very best in class in terms of fuel efficiency, aerodynamics and Euro 6 compliance for this important part of the work undertaken by Menzies Distribution.”

Mark Wilkie, fleet director of TrustFord, added: “We first started working with Menzies Fleet over three years ago with our mobile service support and are delighted to be building on that existing partnership with this exciting new order.”

Fleet is one of the three main pillars within the Menzies Distribution sustainability pledge, alongside energy consumption and “reuse and recycling” for the business and its partners. In 2021, the group committed substantial investment to new vehicles.