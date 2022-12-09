Edinburgh's Menzies Distribution seals five-year extension to major UK contract

The partnership between the Edinburgh-headquartered group and Board24 commenced in 2010, and the extension follows several contract renewals. Work undertaken by Menzies includes the collection of paper reels from port, on site shunting and outbound customer deliveries from Board24’s plants. Menzies operates a fleet of vehicles including longer semi trailers (LSTs) at the sites. Around 100 customer deliveries are completed every day, most of which are full loads.

Mark Davies, business unit director (transport) at Menzies, said: “Board24 is an important customer in the packaging sector, and this renewal, alongside others already announced during 2022, is in no small part down to the level of specific knowledge and experience our teams have built up.”

Dominic Drew, managing director, Board24, added: “The two businesses complement each other well. We have some ambitious aspirations for the next five years.”

Menzies Distribution operates from more than 100 sites across the UK and Ireland, distributing some 29.5 million units across its network every week, to more than 30,000 locations each day.