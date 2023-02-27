Two family businesses in Edinburgh have joined forces to make sure residents in the city have access to tasty cakes and sweet treats.

Mimi’s Bakehouse is celebrating the launch of a new partnership with the Capital’s largest family-run convenience store operation, Margiotta Food and Wine, to offer its products at its Forrest Road store in the city centre.

Known for its award-winning cakes and cafes across the city, Mimi’s has partnered with various companies such as Eteaket, Machina Coffee and Edinburgh Gin in the past. Its award-winning cakes, as well as brownies, tray-bakes and biscuits, will now be available to buy at the newly refurbished Margiotta Forrest Road location from Tuesday, February 28. New baked products to mark the partnership include a limited edition Birthday Cake Loaf, exclusive to Margiotta Food & Wine.

Margiotta on Forrest Road celebrates stocking Mimi’s Bakehouse goods including an exclusive birthday loaf. Pictured: Back - Mike Phillips, Ashley Harley, Gemma Clearie. Front - Michelle Phillips and Franco Margiotta, Joe Margiotta. Pic Greg Macvean.

Franco Margiotta, founder of Margiotta Food and Wine, said: “Margiotta are delighted to partner with Mimi’s Bakehouse to bring their famous cakes, brownies, traybakes and biscuits into store. Mimi’s Bakehouse is one of Edinburgh’s most beloved bakeries and we are proud to offer their products to our customers. It has been great to celebrate the start of this very special relationship between two Edinburgh family businesses.”

Margiotta, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, was established shortly after the family moved to Edinburgh from Lazio, Italy in 1957. Like Mimi’s Bakehouse, Margiotta Food & Wine is a family business with a growing portfolio of locations, which include Comiston Road, Dundas Street and the newly refurbished Forrest Road. Over the years, the company has supported many local Edinburgh businesses.

Michelle Philips, owner of Mimi’s Bakehouse, said: “Mimi’s Bakehouse is excited to launch this partnership with another Edinburgh heritage brand with a family business history and supporting the local community at its core. By embracing new opportunities like these, we hope to make our family business an institution for generations to come like Margiotta.”

The second-generation family business was founded by Michelle, who sold her family home to launch her dream bakery in 2010, and now has over 120 employees. Over the years, Mimi’s Bakehouse has built a local success story brand that aims to “give people a hug when they walk through the door”.

Margiotta on Forrest Road celebrates stocking Mimi’s Bakehouse goods. Pictured are Michelle Phillips and Franco Margiotta. Pic Greg Macvean.

The original Mimi’s café in Leith has since doubled in size and the business has added five locations to its portfolio including, Royal Mile, Corstorphine, City Art Centre, Comely Bank and Lauriston Castle, and also an industrial bakery unit, a website selling cakes and a concession at Archerfield Walled Garden in East Lothian.

