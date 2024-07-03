Edinburgh's Princes Street set for new 347-bedroom Ruby Hotel as part of major £100m development
In what is believed to be the biggest investment in Princes Street since the arrival of the Johnny Walker Experience at the West End, plans for the new seven-floor Ruby Hotel on Edinburgh’s main shopping street have been given the go-ahead by the council, with the developers hoping to open the new hotel in 2026.
The £100 million development at Nos 104-108 - formerly the site of the Next, Zara and Russell & Bromley stores will also include a rooftop bar with views across Princes Street Gardens, the Ross Bandstand and to Edinburgh Castle.
The redevelopment includes demolition for hotel use, with ancillary bar /restaurant facilities and retail use at basement and ground levels including associated alterations and extensions. The site currently has vacant shops on street level and offices above.
Munich-based Ruby Group say their hotels offer “lean luxury” to “cost- and style conscious” customers. They expect the development at Princes Street to create 347 full-time jobs.
The plans were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning committee on June 25 subject to 10 conditions, including the need for 41 cycle spaces, the implementation of a programme of archaeological work, analysis of the condition of the rear stone facade of 104-105 Princes Street, and that work should begin on-site within three years.
