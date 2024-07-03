Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been approved to turn three empty shop units on Princes Street into a 347-room hotel as part of ambitious £100 million plans for the prestigious Edinburgh city centre site.

In what is believed to be the biggest investment in Princes Street since the arrival of the Johnny Walker Experience at the West End, plans for the new seven-floor Ruby Hotel on Edinburgh’s main shopping street have been given the go-ahead by the council, with the developers hoping to open the new hotel in 2026.

The £100 million development at Nos 104-108 - formerly the site of the Next, Zara and Russell & Bromley stores will also include a rooftop bar with views across Princes Street Gardens, the Ross Bandstand and to Edinburgh Castle.

This new £100 million project at 104-108 Princes Street will turn three adjoining properties into a 347 room hotel and a large retail unity. It's set to be ready to open in the middle of 2026. | 3DReid

The redevelopment includes demolition for hotel use, with ancillary bar /restaurant facilities and retail use at basement and ground levels including associated alterations and extensions. The site currently has vacant shops on street level and offices above.

Munich-based Ruby Group say their hotels offer “lean luxury” to “cost- and style conscious” customers. They expect the development at Princes Street to create 347 full-time jobs.