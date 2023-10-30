Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh hairdresser who has cut hair in Morningside for more than half a century has made the ‘difficult decision’ to close his salons with immediate effect.

Raymond Duthie, 72, announced his decision to close his Raymond Edinburgh Hairdressers salons at Comiston Road in Morningside and at Whitehouse Road in Barnton on Friday, with customers having reacted with sadness to the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on Facebook, he said: “To our valued clients, after over five decades in business, we have made the very difficult decision to close our doors- effective immediately. This decision hasn’t been easy but due to staff shortages, we feel this is now the right time for a new direction.

Raymond Edinburgh's salon in Morningside, which is now closed, along with the Barnton salon.

“We would like you to know how much we have appreciated your business, loyalty and support over the years. It has been a great pleasure working with you and I hope to stay in touch.”

Customers were quick to pay tribute to Raymond following the closure of Raymond Edinburgh Hairdressers. Judith Virtue said: “Devastated to hear this news Raymond. Thank you so much for all my amazing haircuts over the years. I'm sad not to be catching up with you tomorrow in the salon and I hope I'll see you again in the near future somewhere, I need you! I can't thank you enough for all you've done for me. Take care.”

Alyson Lochhead added: “So sorry you've had to make this difficult decision, you'll be sorely missed. Best hairdresser/haircuts ever - even my 80s perm! Thank you for all our styles over the years. Wishing you all the best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad