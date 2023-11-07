Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh brewery has turned the idea of a healthy breakfast on its head with the release of a new Overnight Oats sour beer.

While Vault City’s latest creation features healthy ingredients including banana, blackberry, goji berry and creamy oats, it may not be the best way to start your day given the potent brew has an ABV strength of 8.4 per cent.

The Portobello-based brewer has form for pushing beer’s boundaries: previous wacky flavours include Raspberry White Chocolate Swiss Roll, a Deep Fried Mars Bar Beer and a Buckie Beer. This month, Vault City also brewed with vanilla, chocolate and strawberries to create its first ever Neapolitan Ice Cream beer.

Vault City co-founder Steven Smith-Hay said: “Breakfast should be for any time of day. I often have breakfast for dinner, so I see no reason why I shouldn’t also have breakfast as a beer. Overnight Oats are said to provide many health benefits, including preventing heart disease, lowering blood cholesterol, boosting the immune system and relieving constipation. Our beer claims to do none of these things. It has an ABV of 8.4 per cent so should be consumed responsibly.

“We’re always asking why not – why not have a breakfast style beer, or an ice cream beer? We love playing with flavours, it’s one of the huge perks of having a brewery. Creamy oats and crunchy granola pair perfectly with fresh fruit, and that’s exactly what inspired our latest high vaultage release. We’ve then infused freshly roasted coffee beans from Edinburgh Tea & Coffee, alongside a generous helping of maple syrup and lactose for a truly authentic milky sweetness.”

Vault City’s beers are designed to make sour beer more accessible, with its Triple Fruited Mango Sour Beer among the beers stocked in more than 700 supermarkets across the UK.

