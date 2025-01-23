Effective negotiation: A one-day workshop to boost career growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the year begins, there’s no better time to focus on career development and skill-building for personal and professional growth.

To help individuals polish their abilities, negotiation expert Florence Rolland is offering a one-day workshop in Edinburgh on February 3, focused on practical negotiation techniques to achieve results.

The ‘Effective Negotiation Skills’ event will provide participants with tools and strategies that can be applied in any negotiation scenario.

Florence Rolland, a leading expert in negotiation, said: “Negotiation is an essential skill and is key to success in both personal and professional life. Whether you're aiming for a promotion, negotiating a business deal, or a pay rise, being able to negotiate effectively makes all the difference. I’m excited to share my expertise and help others take control of their negotiations, providing them with the skills to open doors to new opportunities.”

During this workshop, attendees will learn about the four-phase process of negotiation: preparation, debate, proposal, and bargaining. Through practical exercises and real-world case studies, participants will learn how to balance results with relationships, understand different negotiation styles, and master the art of closing deals.

The workshop will guide attendees through each step, offering personal insights and strategies to help negotiate with clarity and effectiveness. With a focus on both achieving results and encouraging productive relationships, participants will leave with the skills to handle any negotiation challenges.

There are some practical tips to help you navigate any important conversations:

Be prepared: research the market, list your recent successes, and clarify your goals to give you confidence and demonstrate your value.

Understand it’s a trade: negotiation is a two-way process. Consider how your goals can benefit both you and your employer.

Communicate: listen actively to understand the other side’s needs and present a proposal that addresses both parties' concerns.

Use “If” and “Then” statements: phrasing your proposals as “IF...THEN” scenarios helps clarify your position and intentions, setting clear expectations and encouraging compromise.

Stay flexible: the best conversations occur when both negotiators adjust from their opening positions to reach the best deal. Be clear, though, that you cannot go beyond your exit points.

Whether starting a career or being an experienced professional, this session is designed to empower individuals to approach negotiations with confidence and a clear, effective strategy.

Event Details:

Date: February 3, 2025

Location: Edinburgh, UK

To book a place and learn more about the workshop, visit: www.negotiate.co.uk/events