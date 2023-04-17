The organisation has revealed how the year saw it increase revenue by 45 per cent to £11.8 million, and host about 72,000 delegates, bringing the total to more than 2 million since it first opened its doors in 1995. The EICC also said that over the course of the 12-month period, it gave Edinburgh and the surrounding region a boost of £51.9m, bringing the total to date to £790m.

Other cited highlights for the year include the news that the Edinburgh venue had inked a deal with Hyatt Hotels Corporation for a 350-bedroom Hyatt Centric hotel in the Haymarket area of the city, set to open in 2025, and the EICC taking on the management and operations of Edinburgh’s Convention Bureau to help drive the city’s business events sector.

Also taking place in 2022 was the launch of academic advisory board the Exchange Initiative, to raise the city’s global profile, highlight “world-class” research coming out of the university sector, and drive association conference wins. This week, the EICC hosts the Global Equity Organisation’s 24th annual conference, between April 19 and 21.

EICC boss Marshall Dallas said: “Our 2022 figures tell a post-pandemic rebound story and, combined with bookings in 2023 and the pipeline for 2024 and beyond, we have real confidence that the industry is moving back to pre-Covid levels. The opening of the hotel means we will more than triple our revenue run rate... Overall, we are well on track with our strategic plan for the business.”