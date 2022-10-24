New recruit Ollie Jeffery spent nearly two decades with the landmark London venue, with achievements including developing the venue’s lighting and audio services, establishing an apprentice scheme, and supporting the delivery of around 400 events a year, and he was latterly head of production and technical.

He said he is thrilled to be joining the Edinburgh conference space, which is creating a 349-bedroom hotel in the Haymarket area of the city, at such an “exciting” time in its development,. He added: “The EICC is an incredible venue with fantastic technology and great flexibility to host a multitude of different events… I look forward to building on the relationships I have built up within the industry to help the EICC move forward into both the new hotel and overall venue development.”

EICC chief executive Marshall Dallas cheered the appointment, stating: “As we aim to further establish the EICC as a globally-recognised conference venue, getting someone of Ollie’s international experience and know-how on board is a major coup and signposts our ambitions for the years ahead. We look forward to Ollie helping to drive continuing success during our next phase of growth.”