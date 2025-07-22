Employment: rare green shoot for jobs amidst poor employment figures in towns across Scotland

Employment at Scottish companies fell again in June adding to concerns of a sustained downturn in the labour market.

The North Lanarkshire region was a rare success story analysed by the pay and employment platform WageSight, with a 1.55% increase in the number of people on the books compared to the same month in 2024.

However, employers in the Aberdeen area downsized significantly, shedding 2,871 jobs in the year to June 2025, followed by Falkirk (2,695). A similar picture played out in Edinburgh, Glasgow and in the other major Scottish towns.

The story on pay was more positive. Median monthly salaries across Scottish towns stood at £2,532 in June 2025, up c. £132 (5.5%) on June 2024. The Highest paying towns were East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire & Helensburgh & Lomond at £2,683, up £153 (6.1%) year‑on‑year. The lowest paying towns included Dumfries & Galloway and Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh where median monthly pay stood at £2,343, up £135 (6.1%) and £128 (5.8%) respectively.

Paul Hebden, Director of WageSight, said: "Whilst some areas are still going strong, overall there's now a clear trend of employers reporting a lower number of staff on the payroll, with the total workforce down every month since the start of the year.

“For those in a job, the picture continues to look rosy. With the median salary for an employee up on the same month last year according to employer payroll records.”

"But wages continue to climb, which is good news for households, particularly those who are still reeling from the cost of living crisis. However, with latest inflation figures nosing up again in June, wages are barely staying ahead of the cost of essentials.”

Most regions recorded robust pay increases between 4.5% and 7.6%, reflecting continued upward pressure on wages. However, 19 of the 21 areas saw payroll employment decline year‑on‑year, underscoring uneven labour market conditions outside of a few high‑growth pockets.

“Scottish workers are enjoying healthy pay rises averaging around 5½%, yet the overall slight dip in jobs—down 0.4% across regions—highlights where local economies may be under strain,” said a spokesperson for WageSight.

“Our regional dashboards pinpoint standout performers, like the Orkney Islands on pay growth and the Shetlands on job creation, enabling councils, recruitment firms and policymakers to tailor strategies where they’re needed most.”

Table1 - Employment and pay in Scotland, powered by WageSight

Date Town Median Monthly Pay (£) Monthly change (£) Monthly change (%) Annual change (£) Annual change (%) Payrolled employees Monthly change Monthly change (%) Annual change Annual change (%) June 2025 Aberdeen City And Aberdeenshire £2,663.00 -3 -0.11 117 4.6 228,036.00 -548 -0.24 -2,871.00 -1.24 June 2025 Angus And Dundee City £2,431.00 14 0.58 149 6.53 114,086.00 62 0.05 -364 -0.32 June 2025 City Of Edinburgh £2,679.00 -3 -0.11 120 4.69 252,264.00 236 0.09 -1,174.00 -0.46 June 2025 Clackmannanshire And Fife £2,511.00 10 0.4 144 6.08 182,427.00 98 0.05 -977 -0.53 June 2025 Dumfries And Galloway £2,343.00 9 0.39 135 6.11 58,819.00 -32 -0.05 -335 -0.57 June 2025 East Ayrshire And North Ayrshire Mainland £2,515.00 20 0.8 140 5.89 104,530.00 -140 -0.13 -646 -0.61 June 2025 East Dunbartonshire West Dunbartonshire And Helensburgh And Lomond £2,683.00 21 0.79 153 6.05 98,147.00 -89 -0.09 -1,004.00 -1.01 June 2025 East Lothian And Midlothian £2,568.00 7 0.27 113 4.6 74,693.00 -90 -0.12 -450 -0.6 June 2025 Falkirk £2,608.00 13 0.5 121 4.87 273,971.00 -358 -0.13 -2,695.00 -0.97 June 2025 Glasgow City £2,481.00 11 0.45 138 5.89 161,542.00 -162 -0.1 -389 -0.24 June 2025 Inverclyde East Renfrewshire And Renfrewshire £2,621.00 11 0.42 130 5.22 93,141.00 -131 -0.14 -522 -0.56 June 2025 Inverness And Nairn And Moray Badenoch And Strathspey £2,459.00 7 0.29 124 5.31 41,453.00 63 0.15 -234 -0.56 June 2025 Lochaber Skye And Lochalsh Arran And Cumbrae And Argyll And Bute £2,343.00 -7 -0.3 128 5.78 11,763.00 68 0.58 -28 -0.24 June 2025 Na H Eileanan Siar £2,526.00 -14 -0.55 119 4.94 157,769.00 -193 -0.12 -1,119.00 -0.7 June 2025 North Lanarkshire £2,591.00 8 0.31 131 5.33 10,017.00 13 0.13 153 1.55 June 2025 Orkney Islands £2,418.00 9 0.37 170 7.56 107,553.00 81 0.08 -481 -0.45 June 2025 Scottish Borders £2,358.00 9 0.38 112 4.99 47,242.00 -69 -0.15 -789 -1.64 June 2025 Shetland Islands £2,672.00 7 0.26 119 4.66 11,583.00 66 0.57 200 1.76 June 2025 South Ayrshire £2,487.00 17 0.69 151 6.46 44,954.00 57 0.13 -56 -0.12 June 2025 South Lanarkshire £2,621.00 12 0.46 134 5.39 150,223.00 -97 -0.06 -1,126.00 -0.74 June 2025 West Lothian £2,604.00 9 0.35 112 4.49 88,276.00 20 0.02 -128 -0.14

