Energy specialist Flexitricity looking to power up as new boss announced

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm, a specialist in demand-response energy, has appointed Andy Lowe to the role of chief executive, coming after he joined in 2018 where he assumed responsibility for commercial strategy, business development and portfolio growth.

Flexitricity says it now has more than 750 megawatts of flexible capacity under contract – aggregated to form what is referred to as a virtual power plant, helping the National Grid mitigate and address the increasing risk and volatility being experienced in the UK energy market. The firm adds that it now services customers from small and medium-sized enterprises to FTSE 100 companies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Lowe welcomed being given the opportunity to lead the firm “and capture the many exciting opportunities offered by the UK energy transition”. He added: “Our capabilities and asset portfolio are both poised to grow strongly over the coming years; we are now seeing huge momentum to our net zero ambitions, and the progress realistically needed by 2030.”

Alastair Martin, founder and chief strategy officer, said: “I’m delighted that Andy has taken the reins at what appears to be the cusp of another major energy market transformation, as flexible electricity users become a truly indispensable contributor to delivering both economic and secure energy supplies, and as domestic customers embrace renewable power at scale.”

Flexitricity is part of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower-carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset-management in the US, UK and Australia.

Rory Quinlan, co-founder and managing partner at Quinbrook, said Mr Lowe will also take leadership of the investment firm’s UK generation investments portfolio. He added: “As the UK continues on the path to net zero, Andy’s experience will be invaluable in ensuring that Flexitricity remains at the forefront of innovation in the flexible energy space.”